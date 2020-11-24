Gadsden County deputies arrest man for sexual assault on a child

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

John Waugh was arrested on Monday, according to deputies. In addition to the sexual assault charge, Waugh faces a life felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child under the age of 12.

The sheriff’s office says its Criminal Investigations Unit followed up on allegations and found probable cause for Waugh’s arrest. He was booked into the Gadsden County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.