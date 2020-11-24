GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Berrien Co.

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Berrien County.

According to a press release, Nashville Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 3 p.m. Sunday near Mell Avenue.

When officers arrived, a witness told them a person involved in the apparent dispute was driving a red Jeep. After the officer learned about the red Jeep, it drove by, so the officer started to pull it over, the GBI release says.

As the officer approached the Jeep, a shot was fired, and the officer returned fire, according to the release. Once the scene was cleared, the officer found 21-year-old Dearius Lamar Reed suffering from a gunshot wound inside the Jeep.

Reed was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center for treatment. The NPD officer was not hurt in this shooting, the release says.

The GBI says it will continue its independent investigation. Once it’s done, the case will be submitted to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

