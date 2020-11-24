Advertisement

Georgia Rep. Rick Allen tests positive for COVID-19

Congressman Rick Allen paid a visit to Richmond County to see how Georgia schools are handling COVID-19.
Congressman Rick Allen paid a visit to Richmond County to see how Georgia schools are handling COVID-19.(Source: RCSS)
By Alana Austin
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Tuesday afternoon, Georgia GOP Rep. Rick Allen announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A statement sent by his Congressional office said: “I have been undergoing regular COVID-19 testing and learned today that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I do not have any symptoms and will continue to work on behalf of the 12th District from home as I quarantine.”

Allen’s diagnosis comes as fellow Georgia Republican, Senator Kelly Loeffler, received mixed test results over the weekend. As of Tuesday, she tested negative repeatedly after initially testing positive for the virus.

Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott also recently came down with the virus. He recently traveled to the Peach State to campaign for Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue, as both are fighting to stay in office and maintain the slim Republican majority in the upper chamber.

At least 35 members of Congress have tested positive for the virus, or been presumed positive, since the pandemic began this year.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

