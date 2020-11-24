Advertisement

Rattlers add basketball game to schedule against Georgia

Florida A&M guard Nasir Core, center, celebrates the team's 70-68 win over Iowa State in an...
Florida A&M guard Nasir Core, center, celebrates the team's 70-68 win over Iowa State in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M men’s basketball team has added a game to their 2020/21 schedule and will face the University of Georgia on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Rattlers Head Coach Robert McCullum confirmed the schedule addition to WCTV via phone on Tuesday afternoon.

The game will be televised by the SEC Network.

UGA was originally scheduled to face Gardner-Webb on Sunday, but canceled the game on Monday due to a positive COVID-19 case on the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ team.

“While we were disappointed the Gardner-Webb game was cancelled, we’re excited to have the opportunity to play Florida A&M,” head coach Tom Crean said. “Like I’ve said numerous times, we have to be prepared to adapt and make sure that we’re ready in every possible way for what’s next on a day-by-day basis...and then be flexible and adjust if something else changes.”

The Bulldogs and Rattlers have met three previous times, with UGA having won each of the three matchups, including an 82-73 Bulldogs win on December 29, 2012, in Athens.

UGA went 16-16 last season and 5-13 in conference play in their second season under Tom Crean.

FAMU last played an SEC team last year, taking on #4 Tennessee in Knoxville and falling 72-43.

