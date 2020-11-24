University of Florida ranks #2 in nation for positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving break

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daily updates from the University of Florida report more than 5,100 positive COVID-19 cases since March 18. The bulk of those positives come from students.

“We talk a lot about go Gators but I would say go safely and go Gators,” said Dr. D’andra Mull, the Vice-President of Student Affairs at the University.

With holiday breaks from class comes a chance to skip town. After Thanksgiving break, students will be back on campus for a week and a half before the end of classes on December 9.

“That you’re going to head home and if you know that’s what you’re doing you need to make sure that you plan to do it safely,” added Dr. Mull. “Be very honest with your family before you return home. What have you done beforehand? If you’re heading home and you know that you haven’t been physically distancing, wear a mask when you’re home too. I know that seems a bit out of the norm but what’s less formal is folks ending up in hospitals and unable to celebrate fully because of their ills.”

An abundance of caution is a call that Gainesville city commissioner David Arreola has repeated since March as he shared a New York Times survey that ranks UF at number 2 in the nation for positive COVID-19 cases.

“Now more than ever, we need to be vigilant and safe,” added Arreola.

A Gator graduate turned Gainesville commissioner, Arreola encourages the student population to limit travel, get tested and follow CDC guidelines to limit the chance for an outbreak in the city.

“There is a responsibility and I’m always going to err on the side of caution because you never know when that sickness is going to hit close to home and with Thanksgiving break coming up,” mentioned Arreola. “Now is the time to be extra extra cautious because you don’t want it to hit your own home and you don’t want to be responsible for bringing it to somebody else’s home.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.