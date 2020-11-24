Advertisement

UPDATE: Deputies release photos of dogs that may have killed Jackon Co. man

Deputies say the photos were taken from trail cameras set up in the area of Kirkland and...
Deputies say the photos were taken from trail cameras set up in the area of Kirkland and Concord roads, which is nearby the site of the attack.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of dogs that may have killed a man on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office sent evidence, including Donald Ray Allen’s clothing, to the University of Florida for a possible DNA identification of the breed of dog that attacked the 65-year-old man.

Deputies say the photos were taken from trail cameras set up in the area of Kirkland and Concord roads, which is nearby the site of the attack.

“The dogs pictured match the description of a pack seen in the area prior to the attack on Mr. Allen,” the sheriff’s office says. “If anyone has any information on these dogs, or see any pack of dogs in the area please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9648.”

Deputies say Jackson County Animal Control has set multiple traps in the area.

