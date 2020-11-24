Violent crime has increased this year in Tallahassee by almost 13% over 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, violent crime is up 12.77% in Tallahassee, compared to 2019.

The violent crime category includes homicide, robbery, and aggravated assault.

Between January 1 and November 22 of 2019, there were 1,073 incidents of violent crime reported to the Tallahassee Police Department. Within the same time period in 2020, there were 1,210 incidents.

According to TPD, there have been 26 total homicides in 2020.

TPD Lieutenant Jeff Mahoney says one main issue this year has been large parking lot parties.

“We’ve actually got extra patrol out there, trying to go in and break up these large parties and crowds that are occurring; since the clubs are back open now, we’re seeing an uptick in the clubs. So we’re going to continue to monitor and have officers out there,” said Lieutenant Mahoney.

Mahoney is asking the public, if you’re in a large crowd and see a disagreement begin to get violent, call TPD so that they can de-escalate the situation.

Mahoney also says he cannot emphasize enough the importance of locking the doors to your home and car.

“9:00, go out, hit your horn, lock your door. If you have a firearm in your car, take it out at night,” said Mahoney. “Bring it inside, lock it in your house, lock it in your safe. Don’t make it an easy access for someone to come in and steal it. You don’t want one of your firearms to end up hurting somebody, and that is what happens, unfortunately.”

TPD is also preparing for the holiday season; Mahoney says many people come in from the surrounding area to shop in Tallahassee. He cautioned against leaving valuables, such as a purse, sitting in plain sight in your vehicle. He suggests using your trunk for your shopping bags as well.

Mahoney says with more people shopping online, porch pirates are an issue, stealing packages that are sitting in front of someone’s door. He says if you see something, reach out to TPD; that thief could end up hitting the entire neighborhood.

