TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Crossroad Academy boys basketball team outlasted St. John Paul II on Nov. 24.

Crossroad led by double digits at the half, but had to fight to hang on for a four-point win, 68-64.

Kris Parker from Crossroad led all scores with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

