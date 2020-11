TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High boys basketball team continues to impress early in the season as they defeated Robert F. Munroe, 78-58, on Nov. 24.

The Seminoles raced out to a 13-4 lead and never looked back.

Up next for the Seminoles is a date with the Lincoln Trojans on Dec. 1.

