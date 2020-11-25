Grace Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving lunch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Grace Mission Episcopal Church is serving up help for hundreds of people in need this holiday season.

The church typically serves about 300 people during its annual Thanksgiving week lunch. But this year the event drew a smaller crowd.

Much of that, staff say, is due to COVID-19.

Director Rev. Amanda Nickles says one of the challenges is transportation. Typically the church helps to provide rides, but because of social distancing guidelines, Nickles says there wasn’t a safe way to do so.

The other challenge is that Grace Mission is still not open to the public, unable to do so safely because of the pandemic.

But many people in Tallahassee are still in need of help.

This year’s Thanksgiving meal was served to-go style, for guests to sit outside and spaced out.

While they remain closed, Nickles says they are still finding ways to fill that need: One in seven children in Florida live in poverty.

“One in four in Leon County, we have one of the worst zip codes in the state for poverty, so we need to step in and help in the community any way that we can,” Nickles said.

Rev. Nickles says they’re also helping make meals for Kearney Center clients while they are still at different locations due to the pandemic.

Grace Mission and its volunteers urge those in the community that if you have the ability to help others, now is the time to do so.

