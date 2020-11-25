Leon County bus driver in hospital after losing consciousness behind wheel, no students injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Schools bus driver is in the hospital after a crash on Morning Dove Road that happened Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the bus was traveling westbound after 3 p.m. when the driver experienced an “unknown medical condition,” and caused her to lose consciousness.

Troopers say after the driver lost consciousness, the bus traveled right onto the unpaved shoulder of Morning Dove Road and collided with a tree.

Officials say the driver was trapped inside of the bus and Leon County Fire Rescue was able to get her out.

Leon County Schools Spokesman Chris Petley says no children were injured.

Petley says the bus was coming from Killearn Lakes Elementary School and that the crash happened at the end of the route.

