Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: November 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday had delightful weather in our area once again but there’s lots of variety coming up over the next week.

After a chilly morning in the 40s, it was sunshine and 70s in the afternoon. Tuesday night will see partly cloudy skies, especially over eastern areas, and milder temperatures, with lows Wednesday morning in the low-to-mid-50s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers, mainly over western areas, and highs in the upper-70s.

Thanksgiving Day will see a chance for some scattered morning or afternoon showers, with a morning low in the low-to-mid-60s and a high in the upper-70s.

Friday and Saturday will see a chance of a few lingering showers and highs still in the 70s to near 80. A stronger cold front will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by Sunday.

The showers depart next Monday, followed by much cooler air next week.

By Tuesday, highs will only rise into the mid-to-upper-50s.

In the tropics, there is only a weak disturbance well out in the Atlantic and moving away. It is not expected to develop and is no threat to the U.S.

