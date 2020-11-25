Advertisement

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: November 24, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday had delightful weather in our area once again but there’s lots of variety coming up over the next week.

After a chilly morning in the 40s, it was sunshine and 70s in the afternoon. Tuesday night will see partly cloudy skies, especially over eastern areas, and milder temperatures, with lows Wednesday morning in the low-to-mid-50s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers, mainly over western areas, and highs in the upper-70s.

Thanksgiving Day will see a chance for some scattered morning or afternoon showers, with a morning low in the low-to-mid-60s and a high in the upper-70s.

Friday and Saturday will see a chance of a few lingering showers and highs still in the 70s to near 80. A stronger cold front will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by Sunday.

The showers depart next Monday, followed by much cooler air next week.

By Tuesday, highs will only rise into the mid-to-upper-50s.

In the tropics, there is only a weak disturbance well out in the Atlantic and moving away. It is not expected to develop and is no threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic gambling photo.
Tallahassee police make arrests at illegal gambling house
Florida CFO says Tallahassee area has more than $37 million in unclaimed property
In addition to the sexual assault charge, John Waugh faces a life felony charge of lewd and...
Gadsden County deputies arrest man for sexual assault on a child
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 23, 2020
The suspects were identified as Steven Carpenter (right) and James Ward (left).
Suspects of U.S. 27 chase in Leon County identified

Latest News

Rob's forecast
Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: Nov. 24, 2020
Rob's forecast
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Nov. 24, 2020
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your forecast.
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: November 23, 2020
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your forecast.
Mike's Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 23