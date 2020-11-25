Advertisement

Rattlers open campaign with another long road swing

By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M opens their men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday in the first game of a non-conference schedule that is fairly high profile.

Following the season opener at Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday, the Rattlers will also face off against Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Georgia Tech.

FAMU isn’t set to take the floor at the Al Lawson Center until January 16, but head coach Robert McCullum says he’s not worried about the Rattlers being road warriors.

“We’ll play the hand that we are dealt. We know it won’t be the normal crowd that we are accustomed to having, but the crowd that will be there, we’ll be glad that they’re there,” McCullum said.

The season opens for the Rattlers Wednesday at FGCU at 7 p.m.

