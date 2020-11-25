South Georgia counties complete test run of next ballot recount

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Days after completing the nation’s largest-ever hand recount by audit, Georgia counties officially began a second, electronic recount Tuesday morning with a test round.

This next recount by machine was requested by the Trump Campaign and marks the state’s third time counting the total presidential ballots.

According to state law, the week-long process throughout all 159 counties will come at the expense of Georgia taxpayers.

Before conducting the recount of nearly 5 million ballots, local elections workers kicked off a trial run to first ensure every scanner is counting properly.

It consisted of hand-counting a “test deck” of 100 ballots: 75 marked by an electronic ballot marker, 25 marked manually and all selected from both absentee, advanced and Election Day batches.

Workers then ran the test deck through the scanner looking for a perfect match. If their numbers were accurate, then that scanner was allowed to be used for the recount.

Both Lowndes and Lanier Counties started their test round at 9 a.m. Tuesday and finished up before the end of the day.

“I thought the last time we counted them it was gonna be it, but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” Lanier County Elections Supervisor Josh Black told WCTV.

With fewer ballots to count than most, Black says he and his team plan to start recounting theirs first thing Monday morning.

Lowndes County Supervisor Deb Cox tells WCTV they will begin running their 46,355 ballots at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Their initial process Tuesday was monitored closely by several observers representing both political parties.

“Without a doubt in my mind, I believe that President Trump won,” local Republican observer Mary Blocker said.

Blocker says she serves as a poll watcher every election, but she still does not believe these results.

“The thousands and thousands and thousands of people that go to Trump rallies,” she said. “Biden didn’t really have to do a whole lot because, I personally think, he knew the machines were gonna do it for him.”

On the other hand, an observer with the local Democratic Party and a VSU professor, Michael Noll, is confident in the state’s new Dominion Software and Georgia’s election outcome.

“As a scientist, if you count the beans, or whatever you want to count, more than once, you’re basically checking your results,” he said. “And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Noll says he observed voting on Election Day at several different precincts, Lowndes’s first counting of ballots, the total audit by hand and now the recount by machine.

“It is an incredible journey, and it is certainly a very emotional journey for many people,” he said.

Governor Brian Kemp certified the state’s results Friday showing a win for Joe Biden by more than 12,000 votes.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, results from this recount most likely will not affect Georgia’s final results.

All counties are told to complete the electronic recount by midnight December 2.

