The Faith Center Church gives away Thanksgiving turkeys

Tuesday’s giveaway was the first time The Faith Center Church hosted the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, but Bishop Designate Tyler Anderson says they hope to make it an annual tradition.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of drivers lined up in Tallahassee Tuesday as The Faith Center Church gave out free holiday birds.

Tuesday’s giveaway was the first time The Faith Center Church hosted the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, but Bishop Designate Tyler Anderson says they hope to make it an annual tradition.

The church donated 50 turkeys to families in need. Anderson says he was moved by God to host the event after seeing the economic impact COVID-19 is having on local families.

That’s also why others are stepping in to help.

Diedra Powell was one of those in line Tuesday morning to pick up a free turkey. But she was doing so to help others in need.

“I’m here to get food for other people in my neighborhood and everywhere that are less fortunate than myself,” Powell said. “It gives me a good feeling to help others, this is my way of helping others.”

Powell says she has gone to six food drives to help provide Thanksgiving dinner for seniors, and other neighbors who may not be able to attend community events themselves.

It’s that team work that shows how the Tallahassee community is coming together to give everyone a taste of the holidays.

