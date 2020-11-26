Advertisement

Bidens Thanksgiving message: Better days coming

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden recorded a special message for Thanksgiving.

The video draws on similar themes to Joe Biden’s remarks Wednesday and their joint CNN op-ed.

The Bidens share how their family celebration will be a smaller affair and a sacrifice.

“We might not be able to join our hands around a table with our loved ones, but we can come together as a nation,” said the president-elect. “I know better days are coming. I know how bright our future is. I know the 21st century is going to be an American century.

“History has shown, and all of you have shown, that there is nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”

They shared their recorded message on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ETHAN WAY
Ethan Way speaks for the first time since Denise Williams’ conviction reversal
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Two Gadsden County men arrested for sexual battery
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 26, 2020
FHSAA official
Leon County selected to host FHSAA Football State Championships
Appellate panel overturns life-sentence for Denise Williams

Latest News

Wilton Gregory, 71, the archbishop of Atlanta, is a moderate and the first African American to...
Pope elevating 13 new cardinals in ceremony marked by COVID
The weekend started with showers, but we will likely see more rain by Monday. Meteorologist...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 28 - Morning Update
Georgia coronavirus
Former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice dies from virus
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Coronavirus
Florida congressman-elect tests positive for virus