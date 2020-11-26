Advertisement

Holiday nostalgia could boost mental health amid COVID-19

Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 has made this holiday season unlike any other.

However, all the wonderful things that come with the holidays should not be missed.

Celebrating could help your mental health significantly, experts say.

Psychologist Deborah Serani has found that enjoying seasonal pleasures boosted dopamine and serotonin levels in her patients.

“When we change our environment and we invite color, lights, sparkle, scents, that we may not always have around us during the year, it shifts our feel-good hormones,” Serani said.

She believes it can also help others during this stressful year.

“One of the things that COVID and the pandemic have done for us, unfortunately, is made us feel very isolated and disconnected. Take time to remember the memento or the ornament or the particular gift that was given at that time,” she said.

For those who already find the holidays to be difficult, this year may present an even more stressful scenario.

“It may just be filled with memories that aren’t very pleasant,” she said. “So if you’re somebody who’s like that, just make sure that you empower yourself and stand up for yourself. It’s OK to say ‘no’ to be invited to Zoom or FaceTime activities or even in-person socially distant festivities. This is about, again, self-care and knowing what it is you need.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ETHAN WAY
Ethan Way speaks for the first time since Denise Williams’ conviction reversal
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Two Gadsden County men arrested for sexual battery
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 26, 2020
FHSAA official
Leon County selected to host FHSAA Football State Championships
Appellate panel overturns life-sentence for Denise Williams

Latest News

Wilton Gregory, 71, the archbishop of Atlanta, is a moderate and the first African American to...
Pope elevating 13 new cardinals in ceremony marked by COVID
The weekend started with showers, but we will likely see more rain by Monday. Meteorologist...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 28 - Morning Update
Georgia coronavirus
Former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice dies from virus
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Coronavirus
Florida congressman-elect tests positive for virus