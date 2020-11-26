House of Care hosts Thanksgiving food giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A free Thanksgiving meal at House of Care on Crawfordville Highway on Thursday included all the works.

“We have the ham, the turkey, the dressing- no Thanksgiving is good without dressing!” said Pastor Monica Lightfoot.

Lightfoot says her mission is to help those who cannot help themselves, ensuring everyone has something to eat on Thanksgiving.

The meal included turkey, ham, chicken, rice, dressing, green beans, cornbread, rolls, cranberry sauce, and a wide assortment of pies, such as pecan and sweet potato.

“It’s a passion to help people who cannot help themselves. I have a heart and a love for the homeless people, and poor individuals or unprivileged individuals who need assistance,” said Lightfoot.

The group had enough meals to feed at least 200 families.

For people who are home bound this holiday, volunteers delivered meals to their doors.

Lightfoot says the work doesn’t end on Thanksgiving.

“We have food available daily. We have clothing available. We have transportation available. Just want to make sure that the community knows that we are here for them,” she said.

You can learn more about House of Care here.

