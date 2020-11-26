Advertisement

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The balloons were in the sky and the marching bands took to the streets for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, but coronavirus restrictions meant it was without the throngs of people usually scrambling for a view.

Instead of the usual path through Manhattan, this year’s parade was kept to the area in front of Macy’s flagship store and aimed at a television audience instead of live crowds.

There were some familiar balloon faces, of course, including Snoopy, Ronald McDonald, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

But the bigger balloons were missing the numerous handlers who would normally be walking underneath and holding the ropes. This year, they were attached to vehicles that kept them moving and decreased the number of people needed.

A number of entertainers performed, including Pentatonix, Keke Palmer and Sofia Carson, and a slew of Broadway shows were represented in taped performances from their casts.

Even with the pandemic protocols, the fact that the parade took place made it a rare festivity in a city that has seen most of its major events cancelled over the last year because of the virus.

The parade organizers recognized that reality, including representatives of some of the New York City parades that hadn’t been able to happen — the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Mermaid Parade, the Puerto Rican Day Parade and NYC Pride March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ETHAN WAY
Ethan Way speaks for the first time since Denise Williams’ conviction reversal
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Two Gadsden County men arrested for sexual battery
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 26, 2020
FHSAA official
Leon County selected to host FHSAA Football State Championships
Appellate panel overturns life-sentence for Denise Williams

Latest News

Wilton Gregory, 71, the archbishop of Atlanta, is a moderate and the first African American to...
Pope elevating 13 new cardinals in ceremony marked by COVID
The weekend started with showers, but we will likely see more rain by Monday. Meteorologist...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 28 - Morning Update
Georgia coronavirus
Former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice dies from virus
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Coronavirus
Florida congressman-elect tests positive for virus