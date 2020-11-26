Project Annie feeds over 1,000 people on Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Annie Johnson from the non-profit organization “Project Annie,” along with a large group of volunteers, handed out more than a thousand dinners to make sure everyone has a meal on Thanksgiving.

For the past 22 years Annie Johnson has served and hosted Thanksgiving dinner in the Frenchtown area.

“Well, it makes me feel good helping someone who is in need,” said Johnson.

The preps began early to meet the demand.

And this year the organization handed out to-go plates because of the pandemic.

Many people came to the non-profit from all walks of life, and those who overcame difficult situations say they are thankful for Project Annie.

“This is great and we are new to Tallahassee. We’ve been here for a year and were homeless for like 9 months so now we’re getting help that we never knew we could get,” said Kimberly Jones.

“She gives away food everyday, she gives meals and clothes, she’s been helping this community for so long and people don’t know anything about it because they are not in a situation,” said Calvin, a volunteer with Project Annie.

As people lined up for their taste of turkey, mac n cheese, sweet potatoes, and more, it’s not just the food they are grateful for, but Annie Johnson.

“You don’t have to have money for her to care for you. You can be dead broke and she got the same feelings for you,” said Bill Keney.

“She never gets tired of giving and this is the reason for the season…to give. And you know she’s one of God’s Angels,” said Andrew Jefferson.

And as the stomachs and hearts are filled this Thanksgiving, Annie Johnson says if it wasn’t for community support, these dinners wouldn’t be possible.

“I would like to thank the community for all the outpouring help that they gave me and tell them Happy Thanksgiving!” said Johnson.

Project Annie works to help those in need not just through the holidays but every day of the week.

They are always looking for volunteers and donations.

For more information you can click on this link: http://volunteer.volunteerleon.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=87278

Or call Project Annie at 850-222-6133.

