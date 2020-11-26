Tallahassee Turkey Trot goes virtual in 2020, with participation open through the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With many events canceled in 2020, the Tallahassee Turkey Trot has moved online.

“We’re adopting the typical virtual race kind of scenario, although I like to say it’s not virtual because you have to run still!” said co-race director, David Yon.

Yon says you can run this year’s turkey trot wherever you’d like.

“They can run the course if they want, just don’t get caught up in too big a crowd. But they can also run in a beautiful place, like any of our parks!” he says.

It’s $16 for an individual registration with a t-shirt, $14 for an individual registration without. Families signing up together can also get discounts; a family of 3 or more with shirts will be $14, and a family of 3 or more without shirts will be $12.

There are four race options, including a one miler.

“One of the nice things about the 5, 10, 15, is you can start out with the 5K, and feel real good and decide you’re going to run the 10K,” said Yon.

Thursday morning’s program included a live YouTube broadcast.

Beneficiaries of the race include the Kearney Center, Refuge House, and the Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s been great to have all three of those for a number of years now. And that’s one of the reasons that we’re working as hard on the race as we are, because we don’t want them to lose out,” said Yon. “We probably won’t raise as much money as usual, but we still hope we can help them out a lot. It shows that we care, and also because those entities really do need the help, they’re all short of cash this year.”

One major change about the virtual race: you can run any time through Sunday night!

You can sign up here.

