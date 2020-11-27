FSU women’s basketball season opener against Florida postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team will not face the Florida Gators as planned this weekend.

Friday’s decision comes after medical consultations and discussions between the two university administrations, according to a release from FSU Athletics.

Sunday's scheduled home game vs. Florida has been postponed following consultation with medical personnel and discussions between the two administrations.



Both teams will explore re-scheduling options and are hopeful to find a common date for this year.https://t.co/hPKZQunted — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 27, 2020

It marks the second time the team has postponed its season opener. The FAMU women announced the program had opted out of their season on Monday, leaving FSU to open their season against Florida instead.

FSU and Florida are hoping to find a date to reschedule, and all tickets purchased for the game will be honored if it is rescheduled. Ticket holders will be sent updates via email.

FSU is now looking for a replacement opponent for a mid-week game next week.

The Seminoles’ next scheduled game is against Austin Peay on Sunday, December 6, at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.