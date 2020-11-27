Advertisement

FSU women’s basketball season opener against Florida postponed

The FSU women were set to face Florida on Sunday at the Tucker Center.
Florida State flag bearers run across the floor. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team will not face the Florida Gators as planned this weekend.

Friday’s decision comes after medical consultations and discussions between the two university administrations, according to a release from FSU Athletics.

It marks the second time the team has postponed its season opener. The FAMU women announced the program had opted out of their season on Monday, leaving FSU to open their season against Florida instead.

FSU and Florida are hoping to find a date to reschedule, and all tickets purchased for the game will be honored if it is rescheduled. Ticket holders will be sent updates via email.

FSU is now looking for a replacement opponent for a mid-week game next week.

The Seminoles’ next scheduled game is against Austin Peay on Sunday, December 6, at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center.

