Leon County selected to host FHSAA Football State Championships

Two games will be played each day of the championships.
FHSAA official
FHSAA official(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has been selected to host the 2020 Class 1A - 8A Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Football State Championships at Florida State University’s Doak Campbell Stadium. The games will happen on December 16 – 19, 2020, according to a press release sent out Friday morning.

The sporting event will be held with social distancing guidelines in place. The four days of championship matchups are expected to bring more than 40,000 student-athletes, coaches and fans into Leon County, along with an estimated $4 million economic impact. The event will mark the first time since 2002 that all classifications of the state championships have been held in Leon County.

Though originally scheduled to take place at Gene Cox Stadium, the Class 1A-3A FHSAA Football State Championships were moved to Doak Campbell Stadium with the 4A-8A games to allow proper social distancing, ensuring the safety of all fans, coaches and student-athletes.

“Leon County is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment to athletes, coaches and spectators, allowing them to safely experience some unforgettable championship games,” Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor said.

Two games will be played each day of the championships. The final schedule, by classification, will be provided on FHSAA.com once the playoffs conclude.

Leon County officials add that all tickets will be sold online, with a presale rate of $15. That will bump up to $18 if tickets are bought on game day. An advanced parking rate of $3 is included in the ticket price. Fans will also be asked to follow health protocols currently in place for FSU football games.

“Creating opportunities for our student-athletes has been a top priority of ours this year and finding a facility large enough to safely host all who wish to attend, is a dream come true,” FHSAA Executive Director, George Tomyn said.

“We have worked with the folks at Visit Tallahassee and in Leon County for many years now with great success and we could not be more grateful for their efforts in making these championships a reality for the student-athletes of the State of Florida.”

