Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Sacramento mall on Black Friday has killed one person and left another with life-threatening wounds.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall.

Fire officials tell KPIX-TV that one person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days.

Police say the suspect fled and there’s no active threat at the mall.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ETHAN WAY
Ethan Way speaks for the first time since Denise Williams’ conviction reversal
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Two Gadsden County men arrested for sexual battery
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 26, 2020
FHSAA official
Leon County selected to host FHSAA Football State Championships
Appellate panel overturns life-sentence for Denise Williams

Latest News

Seminoles return to field, welcome Virginia in ACC showdown
Wilton Gregory, 71, the archbishop of Atlanta, is a moderate and the first African American to...
Pope elevating 13 new cardinals in ceremony marked by COVID
The weekend started with showers, but we will likely see more rain by Monday. Meteorologist...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 28 - Morning Update
Georgia coronavirus
Former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice dies from virus
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler