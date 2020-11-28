Advertisement

FAMU PD send alert about shooting near campus

FAMU Police send alert about shooting near campus.
FAMU Police send alert about shooting near campus.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Police Department sent out an alert Friday night about a shooting near its campus.

According to the alert, the shooting took place on the 1700 Block of Perry Street. It did not include any information about a suspect description or if that person was still at large. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

The alert did ask students to be mindful about traveling in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

