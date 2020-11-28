Florida State game vs. Virginia postponed
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium has been postponed, according to a release from the ACC.
According to the league, the cause of the rescheduling is “positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State football team.”
This is the second consecutive FSU home game to be postponed, after November 21’s matchup with Clemson was delayed after both medical teams could not agree to play the game.
The ACC nor FSU have given any information regarding a possible reschedule of the game.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.