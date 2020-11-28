Florida State game vs. Virginia postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium has been postponed, according to a release from the ACC.

The rescheduling follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State football team.



The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report. https://t.co/PA3nlkSSgr — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 28, 2020

According to the league, the cause of the rescheduling is “positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State football team.”

This is the second consecutive FSU home game to be postponed, after November 21’s matchup with Clemson was delayed after both medical teams could not agree to play the game.

The ACC nor FSU have given any information regarding a possible reschedule of the game.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.