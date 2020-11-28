Gadsden County family host their thirteenth consecutive Christmas Spectacular

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For one Gadsden County family, the last bite of the Thanksgiving meal means the start of thirty straight days of Christmas cheer.

Hundreds of thousands of lights dancing in unison, to bring joy to people in a year that’s been far from merry for so many.

Thanksgiving 2020 means year 13 for the Allison Christmas Spectacular light show. While this year may be the biggest and the brightest show yet, it might also be the most meaningful.

For most, the ending of Thanksgiving means Christmas is on the mind but for the Allison family, they started preparing in August.

The family going above and beyond to put on a spectacular light show wowing drive-by spectators from as far as Alabama.

This year their street used over 250,000 lights with 230,000 coming from their home alone.

With so many people going through so much hardships this year, the Allison’s say they wanted to make sure that their light show can bring a sense of normalcy.

“Just bringing some kind of joy, some kind of happiness to people, just that getaway if you will, you know from all that’s going on, it just means so much this year. It really does,” explained mastermind Daniel Allison.

With the event always being a drive through, it gives people a chance to feel normal and enjoy one of their favorite holiday traditions.

In a year full of ups and downs, the Allison family tells WCTV that they want people to know their Christmas Spectacular is here to stay and will only get bigger and better.

If you missed it tonight, don’t worry the Allison Christmas Spectacular happens every night until new years from six pm to ten pm. If you would like to see specifics of their show or want to donate you can visit their Facebook page.

