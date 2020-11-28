Local businesses hoping for a boom during the holiday weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Black Friday isn’t just for big box stores anymore; local businesses are hoping you’ll bring your dollars to their doors too.

Small businesses are asking shoppers to put their money where their hearts are and shop local.

“Everybody’s had a really rough year. Hopefully the holidays are going to be a little bit better,” said Dawn Betts-Green, a bookseller at “My Favorite Books.”

That store was forced to shut down entirely for two months in 2020.

“I know there are lots of other businesses that closed or had to at least limit their hours at the very least. And I think the holiday sales is what’s going to be able to save people’s years,” said Betts-Green.

My Favorite Books has taken precautions during the pandemic.

“We’ve got hand sanitizer stations throughout, and we’ve got the plastic dividers up on the counter now,” said Betts-Green.

In Railroad Square, “Curio” owner Jackie Skelding says this holiday is incredibly important for many businesses; she says it could be the defining factor on which businesses make it to 2021.

Skelding says her supporters have come through.

“Is this weekend going to be make or break for us? No, because luckily we’ve had very great support from our community. We’re a small shop, but our whole thing is cool things by even cooler people,” said Skelding.

Skelding is asking shoppers, when you buy a gift, don’t just think about how it’s going to make the recipient happy, but also how it’s going to make that local artist or that local vendor happy.

“It also branches out to the people whose work we carry, which are independent artists, and women owned brands, and things like that,” she said.

At Rebels’ Midtown Boutique, co-owner Kelley Ausley says it’s all hands on deck!

“We have sanitizer at the front door, we have a spin the wheel, which we have staff members spinning the wheel. We are sanitizing throughout the day,” said Ausley. “To keep the money within our community, I think is going to help all of us survive this pandemic, so we really really support it. We encourage it more so this year, than any year.”

The shop is hoping for another boost on Cyber Monday.

“When we had the shutdown, that enabled us, we had the time to create our website,” said Ausley.

Online shopping isn’t an option for every store though; AR Workshop brings people together for DIY projects.

“Our house is packed with friends coming together and making projects together,” said co-owner Yvonne Smart.

The deals and the community lured a crowd.

“Local businesses need a place in Tallahassee. People in Tallahassee need a place to go. And you can’t do this online. You can’t gather with friends, and put your hands to a project and paint it yourself online.”

