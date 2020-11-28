Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 28 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were moving through parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning as a cold front slowly moved south. The wind is forecast to be out of the north late Saturday in most locations with rain chances slowly dropping. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday night will be mild with a cloudy sky.

A potent storm system is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. late Sunday. This will increase rain chances Sunday afternoon or evening and last through the night. There is a very low chance of an isolated tornado and damaging winds from this system as the biggest setback for severe weather will be the lack of instability and energy. The front is forecast to clear the area out Monday morning, setting the stage for cooler and drier air to arrive. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be close to the freezing mark with highs in the 50s and 60s Monday through Thursday. Another storm system may enter the Southeast Friday, but forecast trends will continue to be monitored.

