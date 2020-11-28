Advertisement

President Kennedy honored on 2020 White House ornament

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:03 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President John F. Kennedy is being honored on the official 2020 White House Christmas ornament.

The ornament featured Kennedy’s posthumous White House portrait. On the back are the dates of his brief term: 1961 to 1963.

At age 43, Kennedy took office as the 35th president of the United States. Two years later, he was assassinated.

The ornament is available on the White House Historical Association website and costs about $25.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ETHAN WAY
Ethan Way speaks for the first time since Denise Williams’ conviction reversal
A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Two Gadsden County men arrested for sexual battery
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 26, 2020
FHSAA official
Leon County selected to host FHSAA Football State Championships
Appellate panel overturns life-sentence for Denise Williams

Latest News

Seminoles return to field, welcome Virginia in ACC showdown
Wilton Gregory, 71, the archbishop of Atlanta, is a moderate and the first African American to...
Pope elevating 13 new cardinals in ceremony marked by COVID
The weekend started with showers, but we will likely see more rain by Monday. Meteorologist...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 28 - Morning Update
Georgia coronavirus
Former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice dies from virus
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler