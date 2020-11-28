Advertisement

Steinhatchee man killed in single-vehicle crash in Dixie County

An investigation is underway after a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Dixie County...
An investigation is underway after a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Dixie County crash.(WCAX)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High Patrol is investigating the death of a Taylor County man following a crash in Dixie County Friday night.

According to a news release, a 58-year-old man from Steinhatchee was driving a pickup truck along County Road 358 when he left the west shoulder. The driver overcorrected before barreling into a guardrail. The truck overturned, ejecting the driver in the process.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to FHP.

The investigation is ongoing.

