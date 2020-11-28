Tallahassee shoppers enjoy in-person shopping, short wait times during Black Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The biggest shopping day of the year had shoppers flocking to their favorite stores to get the best deals.

Many large retail stores opened their doors bright and early for Black Friday.

At Academy Sports + Outdoors, management tells WCTV they did start off slower than in years past when they opened at 5 AM.

Shoppers say although Black Friday is different this year, the experience is what keeps them coming back year after year.

“DEALS! Unanimous, deals! You get to save money that you get to spend on more deals so we are just out here just enjoying the day, it’s a nice day,” said Isadore Johnson.

Academy management says the pandemic has shoppers turning to different options this Black Friday.

“We had a great number of curbside and buy online pickup in-store orders this year,” said Christopher Mitchell, store director for Academy in Tallahassee.

But for some shoppers, in-store Black Friday shopping is a tradition they don’t want to change.

“It’s just seeing the deals but seeing those deals in person is just you know makes you enticed to buy,” said Sean Hendley.

“I don’t mind the crowds I’m from a big city so this is nothing to me and I enjoy seeing the people and everybody seems to be in actually a pretty good mood so far that I’ve run into so that’s a good thing,” said Clark Brookstone.

If shoppers missed their chance for Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday is November 30th.

