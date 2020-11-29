Advertisement

FAMU fights hard, falls short at Georgia, 85-75

Florida A&M guard MJ Randolph (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida A&M guard MJ Randolph (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)(Sarah Stier | AP)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers would put up a valiant effort before ultimately falling short to the Georgia Bulldogs 85-75 in Athens on Sunday.  The Rattlers (0-2) had four players (Kamron Reaves, MJ Randolph, Bryce Moragne, DJ Jones) score double figures with Randolph leading the charge with 21 points and 9 rebounds.

The Bulldogs (1-0) put the Fangs in a hole early, starting the contest on a 13-4 run but from there Robert McCollum’s squad would rally back, outscoring the Dawgs 31-25 for the remainder of the first period and holding the lead for 5:16.

After that however the Red and Black would take over the second half, outscoring FAMU 47-38 led by Junior Guard Tye Fagan’s double double of 21 points on 9-10 shooting and 10 boards on the day.

The Rattlers will return to action Friday, December 4th on the road against South Florida while the Bulldogs next contest will be on the same date at home against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

