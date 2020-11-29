Advertisement

Florida Covid-19 numbers as of Sunday, November 29

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

As of Sunday November 29, there are 985,297 positive cases in the Sunshine State.

Total current hospitalizations in all of Florida are 54,591. The total deaths are 18,442.

Here is a county by county breakdown:

Calhoun County has 862 positive cases, 40 hospitalizations, and 22 deaths.

Franklin County has 830 positive cases, 10 hospitalizations, 4 deaths.

Gadsden County has 3,286 positive cases, 252 hospitalizations, and 57 deaths.

Hamilton County has 977 positive cases, 44 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths.

Jefferson County has 770 positive case, 42 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths.

Leon County has 14, 885 positive cases, 330 hospitalizations, and 139 deaths.

Liberty County has 590 positive cases, 16 hospitalizations, 14 deaths.

Madison County has 1,258 positive cases, 64 hospitalizations and 27 deaths.

Suwannee County has 3,268 positive cases, 181 hospitalizations, and 86 deaths.

Taylor County has 1,637 positive cases, 66 hospitalizations, and 22 deaths.

Wakulla County has 1,603 positive cases, 72 hospitalizations, and 14 deaths.

