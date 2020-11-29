FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. declares for 2021 NFL Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. intends to go pro and does not intend play the remainder of the season as he prepares himself for the NFL.

The junior and two-year starter will miss FSU’s remaining games of the season (depending on if FSU makes up games and plays its last remaining scheduled game versus Duke on Saturday) make sure a shoulder issue is fine for the pre-draft process. He finishes the season with three interceptions, which is 10th nationally.

“The last three years at Florida State has had its ups and downs, but I will forever cherish the memories and relationships that I have created while I was here " Samuel Jr. said via a Tweet. “When I committed to Florida State, I didn’t realize how much I would grow as a football player, and better yet, as a person. ...I have made the decision to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. I will forever bleed Garnet and Gold. Thank you, Florida State, for everything!”

Samuel Jr., in his Tweet, doesn’t specify whether he plans to play in FSU’s remaining games. A source told Noles247 that Samuel Jr. intended to shut things down this season so he could focus on the pre-draft season. FSU, when asked to clarify Samuel’s status last week, couldn’t confirm or deny his future intentions.

A former four-star recruit, Samuel Jr. is one of the few definitive hits coming from Willie Taggart’s first recruiting class in 2018. He was previously committed to Jimbo Fisher’s staff, but remained loyal to his pledge despite the coaching change.

Samuel Jr., the son of NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel, finishes his FSU career with 24 starts. He has 97 career tackles, 29 passes defended and four interceptions. For a program that’s generally lacked consistent play and leadership, Samuel Jr. brought both during his career and has positioned himself as a draft-caliber player despite his lack of prototypical size (5-10, 184).

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.