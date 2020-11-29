Go Fund Me created to help Tallahassee’s “PediCab Mike”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the past 8 years, Mike Goldstein, better known in Tallahassee as “Pedi Cab Mike” has been the owner of Capital City Pedi Cabs.

Because of the pandemic, Mike’s main source of income has been affected.

“It’s been crazy with the last 6 months during that time frame it’s just been really weird and once we shut down in March it was kind of, well we got through it then but it’s just been a weird year to say the least,” said Mike.

And after a recent accident, it was another setback for Mike.

“I totaled my car recently and that’s kind of been a big hit so that helps me get around to get to the pedi cab,” he said.

So Mike’s friend, Matt Peters, set up a Go Fund Me page to him out.

The page created in mid-November has already raised more than $3,200.

“I found out from Mike what happened. Knowing how and knowing him for years and knowing how much of a cheerleader he is for local business there was no way that I could not do something,” said Matt Peters.

Mike, who is a huge supporter of all things Tallahassee, says the support he has received from the community means a lot to him.

“They’ve been very receptive and happy to help and it’s just kind of weird putting yourself out there but it’s definitely a nice feeling when they all support you like that,” said Mike.

And the support Mike has received will go a long way to allow him to keep doing what he loves for the community.

“It’s really awesome to still be here and just hanging on but it’s just nice to get the support from the community when you need it most,” he said.

Matt Peters tells WCTV the Go Fund Me page has already reached its goal, and any money donated now will go to help expand Mike’s business.

To donate to Pedi Cab Mike’s Go Fund Me page you can click on this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/get-pedicab-mike-back-on-the-road?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

