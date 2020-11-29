Hundreds gather in Wakulla County to remember the life of active duty soldier killed in DUI manslaughter accident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds gathered Saturday in Sopchoppy to remember the life of Ted Reese, an active duty national guard soldier. Reese died in a car accident Saturday, November 14th when his car was rear ended by an SUV. The driver of the SUV was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

Reese’s funeral service had songs and words of encouragement for a loss that for some, still doesn’t feel real.

“To be honest I thought it was a joke and when his wife just kept talking about it I was like no way this can’t be,” said Richard Walker.

Walker, ted’s best friend, tells me he misses him dearly but he’ll always cherish the moments they shared.

“We’d just joke around and have a good time together, and even at work we just had the chance to unwind and relax and I’ll miss that the most just having fun with him and joking,” said Walker.

Reese’s brother-in-law, Walt Jacobs says he will always admire him for his character and selflessness.

“I mean a real, true, american hero that lived those army values, loyalty, selfless service, courage, all of those things. So he’s going to be missed,” said Jacobs.

Those in the community concurring as around 250 people showed up for his service, support the family says has been remarkable.

“Overwhelming, that’s the word that comes to mind,” explained Jacobs. “You know as you were just saying, the running joke was that he didn’t have any friends and here you got 250 to 300 people here that shows up.”

For Reese’s family, they have faith they will see him again.

“You know we know that this is not the end and we’ll see him again and it will be a glad reunion day,” exclaimed Jacobs.

Until that day comes, Walker says he plans to make sure his best friend is never forgotten.

“I’m going to continue with everything that he taught me and I’m going to pass it on to others and I’m going to strive to hold on to his memory,” shared Walker.

Reese is survived by his mother, wife and two sons.

