Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 29 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a somewhat cool Sunday morning with clouds and a few showers moving into Southwest Georgia, but more rain is anticipated through the morning and afternoon. But after the warm front, situated over Central Florida and the Gulf of Mexico as of 9 a.m. Sunday, is forecast to move northward into the viewing area in the late afternoon and evening. The warm front will bring more moisture and buoyancy, setting up a better environment for heavy rain and thunderstorms as well as a wind field that would help develop stronger storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a level 2 risk of severe weather Sunday and Sunday night, but the best threat will be around and after dusk Sunday as the rain and storms travel from west to east. With the passage of the front and a deepening low pressure system, there is a low-grade chance of damaging winds with some of these storms as well as an isolated tornado risk. Once the front passes through our area by/around dawn Monday, there will not only be breezy conditions and a slowly-clearing sky but cooler temperatures will move in Monday. Highs Monday will be near 60 to the lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky. There will be a slight chance of a morning shower.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s to near 60 for highs Tuesday and Wednesday with a sunny sky, and the morning lows will be a very chill near 30 to the mid 30s with the coolest morning being Wednesday. Those with pets and temperature-sensitive plants should take cold weather precautions.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Thursday as the sky becomes mostly cloudy ahead of another storm system. The two top global guidance models differ on timing and setup of the next system; therefore, exact details are unknown. Rain chances will increase starting Thursday.

