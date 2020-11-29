Random Acts looking for help picking, donating fruit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fruit trees are in full bloom across Tallahassee, but a frosty forecast is right around the corner. Now one local organization is looking to ensure the fruit doesn’t go to waste.

Random Acts is looking for volunteers to help pick fruit off the trees and donate them to local food banks and hunger assistance programs, like The Kearney Center.

“We believe that kindness has a ripple effect. So we encourage kindness any time, any place, any where. Holding a door, letting someone out in traffic or picking fruit off your trees and donating it to an organization that could really use it,” said Misty Cash.

Cash is a Regional Representative for Random Acts. She says, she was inspired after seeing her own fruit trees still full of citrus. Now she wants to help others so no fruit goes to waste during this week’s upcoming frost.

“I thought, you know, this is a shame for this to go to waste,” Cash said. “Let’s do something with it and inspire others to do the same.”

Cash added the effort is more than just helping to fill someone’s plate. She hopes this can show others that kindness can go a long ways to make someone’s day.

Random Acts is looking for volunteers that are interested in picking fruit, as well as people who have fruit trees that would like help harvesting.

Anyone interested can email Misty at Misty.Cash@RandomActs.org

