Reckless driver crashes into Havana Package INC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

According to Florida Highway Patrol, early Sunday morning a car was traveling east on State Road 12 in Havana, FL, when they lost control, ran over a curb and into a utility pole guy wire. That vehicle continued to drive east, and then proceeded to run into the Havana Package INC.

Officials say that the store was closed and unoccupied at the time of the crash.

FHP states that prior to the crash, that driver was wanted for reckless driving by Leon County Sheriffs Office. A helicopter was watching the vehicle, as cars were looking to intercept it, but the crash happened before they could.

FHP was assisted by Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Havana Police Department, Gadsden EMS, Concord Fire Department, and City of Havana Utilities.

Both the driver and passenger according to an FHP spokesperson were found to have no injuries.

Arrests have been made. FHP says that upon investigations of the vehicle a firearm with no rounds was found in the passenger side door, along with large quantities of cocaine in passenger seat in clear baggies.

FHP charged the driver with DUI, reckless driver, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

LCSO is filing their charges. Investigations are ongoing. We will keep this web article updated with more details.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.