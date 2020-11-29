Tallahassee Eagle Scott honored for helping a local VFW Post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday evening Troop 109 from the Boy Scouts of America were honored today with a certificate of appreciation at the VFW Post 3308 for their work building a new walkway and railing for the veterans.

Nathaniel Mock is the newest eagle scout in troop 109 and he achieved the great honor, in part by doing a great deed by helping local veterans.

“The scouts came and they completely redid it it’s absolutely beautiful. It’s an easy entrance for veterans who may be old for a little bit handicapped,” said VFW member Frank Roycraft.

Fixing the walkway at VFW Post 3308 was a notion that was greatly appreciated.

“It means a lot to know that the youth are thinking about veterans because there’s nothing we have in this country that’s good that the veterans haven’t provided for us,” said Roycraft.

Mock said he is just thankful for all the support he had in order to get the project done.

“I think that it turned out great and I’m really appreciate of for everyone that came out and helped with it and everyone who has helped me along the way,” explained Mock.

His scout leader J.R. Long, says he is proud of the man Mock has become as he has elevated through the ranks.

“I got to see him grow up and you know become the young man that he is and I’m just very proud of him,” explained Long. “He was able to start off as a cub scout and finish off as an eagle scout, very proud of him.”

Mock told WCTV that he’s proud of his accomplishment, knowing he’s helping those who have given so much to this country.

“Honestly it feels really great to be standing here today to look over there and see that project I know that’s going to help a bunch of people and say man I did that, that was me,” shared Mock.

Mock says he’s hopeful he can lead the way for other scouts to follow.

