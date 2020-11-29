University Center Club donates 1,000 pounds of food following FSU postponement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Instead of feeding thousands of fans inside Doak Campbell Stadium, the University Center Club used Saturday’s postponement to benefit local charities and law enforcement.

According to the club’s regional manager, Tracy Marple, over 1,000 pounds of food didn’t go to waste, but instead landed in the laps of three groups.

City Walk Mission, Annie’s Project, and the FSU Police Department received the food meant for about 3,000 club members and guests.

In an email, Marple told WCTV the club received word around 10:30 this morning about the postponement. All prep for gameday takes place before Saturday, so the food was ready to go.

Marple said the club was in a similar situation the week before, when a Clemson positive coronavirus test prompted the postponement of that matchup in Tallahassee.

