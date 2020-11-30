About 2,000 children are unaccounted for, not enrolled in Leon County Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 2,000 children are unaccounted for in the Leon County School system; they were never enrolled for the school year, and school officials say that could have a lifetime of impact.

It’s a problem that extends well beyond Leon County, throughout the state and country.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna says the school system is struggling to find where those children are, whether they’ve moved away or are simply hanging out at home, un-enrolled.

Hanna says enrollment is down to 29,000 from the usual 31,000, a difference of about 2,000 students.

Leon County Schools has an intervention team that’s knocking on doors, trying to figure out where those children are.

Superintendent Hanna has a message for those parents.

“Their child needs to be enrolled. If not physically in a school, then at least through our digital academy. We’re rolling out all of our devices now, we’ve purchased 32,000 computers,” said Hanna. “There’s really no excuse whatsoever for your child not to be engaged and not to be enrolled. These are the most formative and critical years of a child’s life, and if they get left behind now, they may never catch up.”

Some families decided to hold off for a year ahead of kindergarten, but Hanna says that only accounts for about 300 to 400 of the missing students.

During Monday’s informal meeting with City, County, and School Board leaders, School Board Chair Joy Bowen asked parents of children who are learning virtually to ensure they’re in place on time, ready to learn, so that they do not get left behind.

