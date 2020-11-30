Christmas Connection helping 450 families, many impacted by COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas Connection is supplying gifts and essentials to 450 families this year, many of those families and their finances have been devastated by COVID-19.

A Jefferson County woman lost her sister to the coronavirus and is now taking care of her two children.

A family of eight in Leon County had to move out of its home and into a camper and is still struggling to pay its bills due to lost hours and wages at work.

A Madison County widow lost her part-time job during the pandemic and is worried about repairing her home and staying warm this winter.

“I think the need is the greatest it’s ever been in all our communities,” said Matt Knee, the CEO of Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida.

The Christmas Connection’s donation center is now open seven days a week and is accepting donations through a curbside drop off to try to limit COVID-19 risk for both donors and volunteers.

WCTV is featuring the wish lists of five families who are counting on the Christmas Connection to supply some basics - like food, toiletries and cleaning supplies - and provide gifts for their children.

CASE 422/JEFFERSON COUNTY

A Jefferson County woman is now caring for her niece and nephew after her sister passed away from COVID-19.

She has two children of her own and the kids range in age from 6 to 10. The woman has gone through her savings and doesn’t have furnishings to accommodate everyone. Her top priority is giving the children something to smile about this Christmas:

skateboard

action figures (Spiderman, Hulk, Black Panther)

Legos

building blocks

models

Barbie dolls

LOL dolls

Teen-appropriate jewelry and accessories

board games

science toys

pots and pans

towels

kitchen towels

blankets

cleaning supplies

groceries

gift cards

