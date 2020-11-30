Advertisement

Christmas Connection helping 450 families, many impacted by COVID-19

This year, the group is trying to make it easy for folks who prefer to shop online by posting wish lists on Amazon for the families in need.
This year, the group is trying to make it easy for folks who prefer to shop online by posting wish lists on Amazon for the families in need.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas Connection is supplying gifts and essentials to 450 families this year, many of those families and their finances have been devastated by COVID-19.

A Jefferson County woman lost her sister to the coronavirus and is now taking care of her two children.

A family of eight in Leon County had to move out of its home and into a camper and is still struggling to pay its bills due to lost hours and wages at work.

A Madison County widow lost her part-time job during the pandemic and is worried about repairing her home and staying warm this winter.

“I think the need is the greatest it’s ever been in all our communities,” said Matt Knee, the CEO of Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida.

The Christmas Connection’s donation center is now open seven days a week and is accepting donations through a curbside drop off to try to limit COVID-19 risk for both donors and volunteers.

WCTV is featuring the wish lists of five families who are counting on the Christmas Connection to supply some basics - like food, toiletries and cleaning supplies - and provide gifts for their children.

CASE 422/JEFFERSON COUNTY

A Jefferson County woman is now caring for her niece and nephew after her sister passed away from COVID-19.

She has two children of her own and the kids range in age from 6 to 10.  The woman has gone through her savings and doesn’t have furnishings to accommodate everyone. Her top priority is giving the children something to smile about this Christmas:

  • skateboard
  • action figures (Spiderman, Hulk, Black Panther)
  • Legos
  • building blocks
  • models
  • Barbie dolls
  • LOL dolls
  • Teen-appropriate jewelry and accessories
  • board games
  • science toys
  • pots and pans
  • towels
  • kitchen towels
  • blankets
  • cleaning supplies
  • groceries
  • gift cards

