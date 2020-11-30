City of Tallahassee urges precautions ahead of cold snap

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is urging residents to take precautions ahead of the cold snap expected to arrive Monday night. The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the region, as temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

11/30 - Good morning! A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of the area tonight, and another one will likely be needed tomorrow night. Coldest temps of the season so far! Protect the 4 Ps of cold weather: People, Pets, Plants, and (uninsulated/outdoor) Pipes! #FLwx #Gawx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/RgGOPRn4qq — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) November 30, 2020

During these cold snaps, City Utilities typically receives calls from residents about broken water pipes, frozen water pipes and running spigots in parks and public areas. Trickling water from spigots is intentional and aids in minimizing issues caused by the cold weather, and residents are asked to not turn them off.

WCTV Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall says although it will be cold Monday and Tuesday night, temperatures won’t be low enough to freeze pipes.

To minimize issues the cold weather causes, the city has outlined the following tips for hard freezes, when it reaches about 23 degrees or below for more than one hour.

Insulate all outside pipes with cloth or a similar material to help prevent freezing. All piping in attics, including those to water heaters, should be protected as well.

Check to make sure the cover to your water meter fits tightly . If your pipes do freeze, you can use the valve inside the meter box to shut off all the water to the house, helping to prevent indoor flooding when pipes thaw.

If you have a backflow assembly on your water service line, it, too, may freeze with very cold temperatures. Insulate the assembly properly by wrapping or covering the pipe. Do not cover the bottom relief opening on the underside at the middle of the apparatus to avoid creating other flooding problems.

Commercial water customers should also wrap any fire lines in their buildings. Disconnect any outside water hoses from spigots, as water trapped inside can freeze and crack the hose.

The Tallahassee Fire Department advises residents exercise caution when using supplemental heating units . Make sure all combustible materials, such as drapes or chairs, are at least three feet away from any heating unit.

To reduce the chance of fire, avoid using flammable liquids to start fireplaces and do not leave a fireplace unattended . Most importantly, check your smoke alarm to make sure it is working properly.

If you are cold outside, your pet is, too . Tallahassee Animal Services recommends bringing outside pets indoors during cold snaps, especially at night when temperatures dip to their lowest.

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) recommends that you check in on neighbors and family members who may be more susceptible to cold weather conditions, such as the elderly or disabled. If you are unable to reach them, TPD will conduct a welfare check for you. Simply call the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800 to request the service.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.