Coffee County inmate death under investigation

NICHOLLS, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an inmate at Coffee Correctional Facility is under investigation, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The department of corrections said they believe Kendall Cromer died as a result of injuries he got from an altercation with another inmate on Monday.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Cromer was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2008 following an armed robbery in DeKalb County.

