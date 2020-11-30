Advertisement

Coffee County inmate death under investigation

(KNOP)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NICHOLLS, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an inmate at Coffee Correctional Facility is under investigation, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The department of corrections said they believe Kendall Cromer died as a result of injuries he got from an altercation with another inmate on Monday.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Cromer was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2008 following an armed robbery in DeKalb County.

