Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At 3:14 a.m. a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado moved through northwestern Madison County to the west of Cherry Lake. The tornado moved to the northeast and weakened as it headed towards the Florida, Georgia line.

There are reports of structural damage and downed powerlines in northwestern Madison County to the NNE of Hamburg and W of Cherry Lake. Boggy Bay rd. and Highway 253 in Madison County are impassable from downed trees and powerlines. Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area.

Reporter Amber Spradely is heading towards the scene and will have further details this morning.

