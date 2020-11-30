Advertisement

Cyber Monday could be record-setting, analysts say

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s Cyber Monday again, and some retail analysts say it could be a record-setting day.

Online sales could hit at least $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Adobe said $1 out of every $4 is being spent online this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses.

Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks.

Although unemployment is a concern, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Florida Covid-19 numbers as of Sunday, November 29
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday
Pedi Cab Mike
Go Fund Me created to help Tallahassee’s “PediCab Mike”
Severe Weather
Slight risk of severe weather Sunday night

Latest News

The logo for the Godby High School Cougars
Godby softball announces new head coach
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Brace yourselves: Winter is here. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the cold...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 30 - Evening Update