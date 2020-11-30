Advertisement

Florida High set for first road test of boys’ season

By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In their first game of the season, the Florida High boys basketball team looked better than advertised heading into the year.

The Seminoles opened the season with a dominant win over Robert F. Munroe, 75-58, last Tuesday.

Florida High Head Coach Charlie Ward says they don’t feel behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic because they’ve been allowed to practice on a normal schedule

Ward added that with 23 games on the schedule, they should be tested early and often.

“We do have some very talented players and we are working to put them in, especially an offensive structure, to be able to soar in their strengths,” Ward said.

“At the end of the day, it’s work. we put in a lot of work in the off-season, we got a lot of good training,” senior center/power forward Makai Willis added. “We’ve been together, so it’s really going to help us out in the long run. I feel like we’ll be able to get out and run in transition. We play good defense, hit the board and we are going to score.”

The Noles hit the road for the first time this season on Tuesday at Lincoln to face a 2-0 Trojans team.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Florida Covid-19 numbers as of Sunday, November 29
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday
Pedi Cab Mike
Go Fund Me created to help Tallahassee’s “PediCab Mike”
Severe Weather
Slight risk of severe weather Sunday night

Latest News

The logo for the Godby High School Cougars
Godby softball announces new head coach
The Florida High Boys basketball team warms up for a game against Robert F. Munroe.
Florida High boys use hot start to defeat Munroe
The Crossroad boys basketball team plays against St. John Paul II.
Crossroad boys hang on against St. John Paul II
The Bainbridge Bearcats start the 2020 GHSA playoffs by welcoming the Seminoles of...
Sideline Snapshots: Bainbridge takes on Westside-Macon