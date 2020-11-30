Florida High set for first road test of boys’ season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In their first game of the season, the Florida High boys basketball team looked better than advertised heading into the year.

The Seminoles opened the season with a dominant win over Robert F. Munroe, 75-58, last Tuesday.

Florida High Head Coach Charlie Ward says they don’t feel behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic because they’ve been allowed to practice on a normal schedule

Ward added that with 23 games on the schedule, they should be tested early and often.

“We do have some very talented players and we are working to put them in, especially an offensive structure, to be able to soar in their strengths,” Ward said.

“At the end of the day, it’s work. we put in a lot of work in the off-season, we got a lot of good training,” senior center/power forward Makai Willis added. “We’ve been together, so it’s really going to help us out in the long run. I feel like we’ll be able to get out and run in transition. We play good defense, hit the board and we are going to score.”

The Noles hit the road for the first time this season on Tuesday at Lincoln to face a 2-0 Trojans team.

