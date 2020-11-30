Florida schools to stay open in spring, DeSantis says

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (CBSMiami) - Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his opposition to school closures on Monday by announcing Florida’s public schools will continue in-person learning through the spring semester, and parents will be notified and encouraged to send their children to in-person instruction if the student is not performing well with virtual instruction. However, parents can opt-out, allowing their child to remain virtual.

Gov. DeSantis made the announcement with Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Boggy Creek Elementary School near Kissimmee.

“As we see schools, unfortunately, remain closed in key pockets in our country, today’s announcement doubles down on Florida’s commitment to our students and to our parents. And the announcement is this; schools will remain open for in-person instruction, and we will continue to offer parents choices for this spring semester, and every parent in Florida can take that to the bank,” said DeSantis. “The reason why we’re doing that is because the data and evidence are overwhelmingly clear, virtual learning is just not the same as being in person. I think teachers in Florida have done a great job of trying to improvise and really particularly in those early days, but the fact of the matter is the medium is just not the same as being in the classroom, so we wanted to figure out a way to still offer the parents a choice, but really put the onis on the school districts to be monitoring this and when they see a student fall behind, to really be affirmative in engaging with the parents. I think it is a good model going forward.”

The governor called the closure of schools during the pandemic “the biggest public health blunder in modern American history,” adding, “schools are a safe place to be.”

He also called those who advocate for closing schools “flat Earthers” and said “They have no scientific or evidence support for their position.”

Monday’s news conference was his first public news conference in nearly a month.

When asked where he’s been, Desantis said he’s been working on vaccine development and distribution plans with members of Operation Warp Speed and the CDC.

“We’re not gonna have unlimited [vaccines] in the first month,” DeSantis said. “I think we pretty much will have one for every American in the first few months.”

DeSantis said Florida’s share of whichever vaccine gets approved first would be at least a million, maybe as much as two million, in the first few months.

